MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

MTUAY stock opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.38.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

