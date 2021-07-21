Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MUSA opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $192,544.52. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $569,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

