Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

