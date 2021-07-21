Myriad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,243.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $5.58 million and $3,243.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,790,212,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

