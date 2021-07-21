Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.63. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 129,147 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.