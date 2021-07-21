Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 6,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 314,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $948.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 19.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

