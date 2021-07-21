Namecoin Market Capitalization Tops $16.53 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and $12,068.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003509 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.53 or 0.01340035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.