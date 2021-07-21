Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 3.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.34. 77,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 173,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

