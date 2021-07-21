Nano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.50 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $471.89 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00011220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,562.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.05 or 0.06048481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01336090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00362006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00135429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00613429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00382800 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00292252 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

