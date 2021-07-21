Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.04% of Nanobiotix worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at $8,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32. Nanobiotix S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

