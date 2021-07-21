NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of NanoString Technologies worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NSTG opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

