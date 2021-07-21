Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1,880.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of Natera worth $74,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Natera by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 365,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

NTRA stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,281. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,372,829 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.