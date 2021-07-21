Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.42 and last traded at $104.03. 2,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,531,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,366 shares of company stock worth $25,372,829. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

