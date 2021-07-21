National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.53 million for the quarter.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.