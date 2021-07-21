National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Down 2.7%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 4,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 324,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.