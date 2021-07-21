NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,367,000 after acquiring an additional 136,072 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,126. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68. NCR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

