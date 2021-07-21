nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Trading Up 2.9%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 45,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76.

About nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN)

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

