NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.79 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00005659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $743.39 million and $24.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00240985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,708,903 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

