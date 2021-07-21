Neblio Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and $1.64 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,068,649 coins and its circulating supply is 17,681,119 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

