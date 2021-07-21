Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.42 Million

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce sales of $26.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.