Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLTX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NLTX opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.99. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $95,952 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

