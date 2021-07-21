Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 75,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,024,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 22.04 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of C$61.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

