Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0350 on Top Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $220,529.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000907 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00305104 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,433,573 coins and its circulating supply is 77,836,808 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.