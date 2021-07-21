Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NET traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.94). The company had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.15 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.72. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

