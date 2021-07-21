Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NET traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.94). The company had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.15 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.72. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).
Netcall Company Profile
