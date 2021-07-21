Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,691 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $118,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.78.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $20.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.70. 316,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

