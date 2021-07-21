Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.78.

NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

