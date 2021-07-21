Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.78.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $20.83 on Wednesday, reaching $510.22. The company had a trading volume of 368,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.50. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

