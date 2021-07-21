Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $645.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $650.00 to $645.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.64.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.50. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.