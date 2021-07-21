Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $643.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $586.00 to $643.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.50. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.