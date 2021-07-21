Netflix’s (NFLX) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.64.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

