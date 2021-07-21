NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,375. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

