NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of NETSTREIT worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.