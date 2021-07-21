Neural Protocol (NRP) Market Capitalization Tops $81,513.72

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $81,513.72 and $23.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neural Protocol Profile

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

