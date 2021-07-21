Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,288 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $13,974,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

