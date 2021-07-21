New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 174,126 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 377,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

