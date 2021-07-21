New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.