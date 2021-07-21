New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

