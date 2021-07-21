Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NGT opened at C$76.66 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.35%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

