Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Newscrypto has a market cap of $81.43 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00144962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.83 or 0.99494911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,377 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,729 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

