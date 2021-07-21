Newton Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $7.85 million and $845,837.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00104792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00144225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.32 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.