Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Cap of $809.42 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Nexo has a market cap of $809.42 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

