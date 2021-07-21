NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,952.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.01336649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00374500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001394 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002514 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

