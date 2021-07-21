NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,952.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.01336649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00374500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001394 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002514 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

