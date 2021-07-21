NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,562.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01336090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00382800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00076896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001408 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002391 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.