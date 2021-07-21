Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.10). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 74,651 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £843.83 million and a PE ratio of -165.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 893.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

