NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38. NEXT has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

