NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NEXT stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38. NEXT has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $115.00.
About NEXT
