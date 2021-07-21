NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 110 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,930 ($103.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,957.50. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,989 ($65.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,806.25 ($88.92).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

