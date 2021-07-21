NextDAO Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $130,258.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,070,214,106 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,981,996 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.