NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.80. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 177,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

