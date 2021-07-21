NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.82% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $63,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NGM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,339. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

